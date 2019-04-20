Sapna Choudhary's Haryanvi song Tu Cheej Lajawaab has crossed 100 million views on YouTube. The actress who has recently made her Bollywood debut with the film Dosti Ke Side Effects has a huge fanbase on her social media handles. Check out Sapna Choudhary's songs here.

Sapna Choudhary, the Haryanvi dancing sensation, who has made a mark in the entertainment industry with her energetic performances is popular across the country and even worldwide. Sapna Choudhary’s Haryanvi songs are some of the most played songs in the parties and functions or special occasions in the country.

According to reports, the diva’s song Tu Cheej Lajawaab has crossed a whopping 100 million views on YouTube. In the video, Sapna Choudhary is seen performing with another co-star.

The diva has today shared a photo of hers on her official Instagram account and she looks ravishing. Sapna Choudhary is known to be very active in using social media along with giving her opinion on big issues related to society, terror, politics, etc.

Recently, Sapna Choudhary has made her debut in Bollywood and her fans loved the film. The Haryanvi sensation has featured in Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi entertainment industries including Bollywood till date which has been appreciated by all.

