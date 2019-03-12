Sapna Choudhary has been a stunning dancer and one can't take off their eyes while the diva is performing onstage. According to the YouTube, the diva's Haryanvi video song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal has crossed 380 million views and one must not miss the reason. Watch Dosti Ke Side Effects' star Sapna Choudhary's most popular video songs here.

Sapna Choudhary’s Haryanvi song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal has once again stolen the limelight. The popular track, which is being played at various functions and parties in India and abroad, has crossed 380 million views on the video sharing platform YouTube. Sapna Choudhary has been a stunner who has been continuously giving super energetic dance performances onscreen and onstage. The Haryanvi star has recently made her debut in the Bollywood film industry and fans are of the opinion that the actress might also become an A-Lister in the industry soon.

The Haryanvi dancer is known to be an active social media user who keeps her fans engaged with her daily life updates. The actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share a photo where she is seen wearing a baby pink saree. The diva looks ravishing while performing in front of the audience. Check out the photos and videos of sensational Sapna Choudhary that have garnered millions of views here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More