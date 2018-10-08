Sapna Chaudhary, the Haryanvi dancing sensation has some kind of charisma in her who can attract millions of viewers with her performances. The dancer's 'super dramatic video song Chetak has garnered over 17 million views on YouTube. Check out Sapna Choudhary's latest videos here.

Haryanvi dancing superstar Sapna Chaudhary’s has been entertaining her fans across the world with amazing video songs since her engagement with the entertainment industry. The dancer’s recent release ‘Superstar’ video song has attracted many viewers and if we talk about her video collections, there are several songs that has been superhits in the past and are still being listened across the country.

According to latest updates, Sapna Choudhary’s video song ‘Chetak’ has become a rage on the Internet. The video features the sensational dancer and Sapna and Mehar Risky which has managed to attract over 17 million eyeballs on YouTube. Sapna Choudhary has recently made headlines for her dance moves with popular singer Daler Mehendi and she has also walked the ramp. The sensational hot Sapna Choudhary’s song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal is also one of the highest viewed videos on YouTube till date.

Sapna who had featured in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11, always awestruck her fans with pictures and videos which she uploads on her Instagram account. In the song Chetak, Sapna enacts a rich brat and dons a western avatar. Check out the song and its story further by watching the video here:

