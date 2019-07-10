One of the most popular dancing and singing sensation Sapna Choudhary has been winning the Internet with her sexy dance video on Haryanvi song Kasuta soda.

Haryanvi singing and dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary is once again making news as her dance video on Haryanvi song Kasuta soda at a stage show has gone viral on social media. In the dance video, we see Sapna Choudhary shaking her booty to the peppy tunes of popular Haryanvi song Kasuta Soda by Manjeet Panchal and NS Mahi.

In the video, we see Sapna Choudhary dressed in a sexy green coloured suit and her sexy latka-jhatkas and hot thumkas will make you hit the dance floor right away! Sapna Choudhary is one of the most popular dancers and singer who hails from Haryana and is very popular across the country and especially in Haryana, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

She shot to fame after she participated in the 11th season of popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan. She became a household name during her stint on the show and is now a very popular dancer and singer.

Sapna Choudhary’s dance videos garner millions of likes on video-streaming platform YouTube. Her songs such as Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal have crossed more than 500 million views on YouTube all thanks to her massive fan base across the country.

Sapna Choudhary has a huge fan following on social media platforms as well and she keeps sharing her dance videos as well as photos on social media sites and apps such as Instagram which go viral on social media in no time. She is known as one of the sexiest dancers.

