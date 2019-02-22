Sapna Choudhary barely misses an opportunity of making her fans go gaga with her moves that have won millions of hearts. Sapna's latest song Kidnap Ho Javegi, sung by TR Panipat, has crossed over 36 million views on YouTube. If you missed watching the chartbuster song of Sapna Choudhary, watch the video here:

Sapna Choudhary songs: The Anarkali of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary barely misses an opportunity of making her fans groove to the beats of chartbuster songs. From her amazing on-stage dance performance in the songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kaajal, Chetak, Daud Ki Chhori, Maina Haryanvi, Tu Cheej Lajwaab and Laad Piya Ke, Choudhary has always surprised the audience with her power-packed performance in the songs. Well, the lady who not only made the Haryanvi industry go gaga over her dance moves but also the Bollywood industry.

Recently, the lady set the Internet on fire with her sexy transformation on the photo-sharing app. Choudhary has simply become the Internet sensation with her pictures and videos. Coming back to her song, Kidnap Ho Javegi, that has garnered over 36 million views on YouTube. Sung by TR Panipat, Sapna Choudhary’s song has set the YouTube ablaze. Well, we all know this is not the first time that the lady has made her fans go crazy with her talent of dancing and singing. She is quite famous for her unmissable performances on social media. If you missed watching Ghunghat Aali Oth Maargi song, take a sneak peek to it here:

According to the recent videos and images that went viral on social media, Sapna Choudhary is seen shooting for her upcoming song Bababli Tarter with Daler Mehndi. The Dosti Ke Side Effects star will also feature in her mother Neelam Choudhary’s debut movie, Chachi Ram Ram.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More