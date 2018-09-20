Haryanvi dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary's video song 'Laad Piya Ke' has garnered more than 100 million views on YouTube. The dancer has won million hearts with her super energetic and electrifying performances onscreen and onstage. Check out Sapna Choudhary's latest videos and the one that has attracted millions here.

If you are a fan of Haryanvi dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary, then watching the video Laad Piya Ke with someone you love is definitely going to give you some fantastic experience. Yes, Sapna Choudhary’s Haryanvi song ‘Laad Piya Ke’ has attracted more than 115 million viewers on the social platform YouTube even breaking the record of her own songs till date. The dancing queen has always given stunning performances on stage and has been the paparazzi buzz since a very long time.

For all Haryanvi music fans, this Haryanvi song ‘Laad Piya Ke’sung that has been sung by Raju Punjabi and Sushila Thakhr will surely give you boyfriend goals. The songs stars Sapna Choudhary as a simple married woman who romances with her husband expressing her shyness to him and says that she feel ticklish when he teases her. Check out the video here to see it yourself what happens next.

