Sapna Choudhary-starrer Patla Duppata Tera, a song that was posted back in 2018, has taken the YouTube by storm. The video features Sapna dance as well as singing skills and both of them are just remarkable. The song is already a hit on YouTube as it has garnered over 44 million views so far.

The queen of Haryanvi music industry Sapna Chaoudhary is known for her peppy chartbuster songs. She is a power-pack performer and one can totally count on her for coming up with an all-new record-breaking song. Sapna shot to fame with her song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal that crossed over 351 million on YouTube and there was no looking back for the ace performer after that. There are a number of songs featuring Sapna available on Youtube and taking the Internet by storm. The song includes Teri Lat Lag Jagi, Badli Badli Laage, English Medium and English Medium among others.

Recently, a song that was posted back in 2018 has been doing the rounds on several social media platforms. The songs titled as ‘Patla Dupatta Tera’ features Sapna and Papsi Sharma. The video features Sapna dance as well as singing skills and both of them are just remarkable. The song is already a hit on YouTube as it has garnered over 44 million views so far. In the song, Sapna can be seen her desi avatar setting the stage on fire with her temperature soaring dance moves. Here’s take a look at the video:

Sapna has worked really hard to achieve the position where she is standing today. After becoming a known personality in Haryanvi industry, she became a national star after she participated in reality TV show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan. Today, she has alredy made her debut in the Bhojpuri industry with the song Tring Tring that has crossed over 5 million views on YouTube. Here are some of her other songs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldlMb2ZT9mg

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More