Sapna Choudhary Haryanvi songs: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary who barely misses a chance of making her fans go gaga with her sultry dance moves, set the YouTube on fire with her Bandook Chalegi Haryanvi song. The track in which Sapna Choudhary is seen entertaining her audience has garnered over 158 million views on YouTube.

Sapna Choudhary Haryanvi songs: One of the most talented divas of the entertainment industry, Sapna Choudhary is a famous face from Haryana. The Haryanvi sensation who made us all go crazy with her latkas and jhatkas in songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Maina Haryanvi, Thada Bhartar, Muccha Te Dargi, Mera Chand and Love Bite, hardly skips a chance of entertaining her huge fanbase with her dancing talent, is also a famous actor and singer in the northern part of India.

In a yellow coloured suit, Sapna Choudhary in one of her superhit Haryanvi song Bandook Chalegi is seen entertaining a massive audience who love and adore her with her dance moves. The popular song Bandook Chalegi has finally crossed over 159,327,951 views on YouTube. Sung by Narender Badana and Punam Gosawami, Bandook Chalegi is written by Narender Badana under the banners of Maina Cassettes. If you missed taking a sneak peek into the post of Sapna Choudhary that set the YouTube on fire, take a look at the video here:

Sapna Choudhary who made her Indian telly debut with Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss season 11, was yesterday seen entertaining her television fans by participating in Kitchen Champions on Colors. One of Sapna Choudhary’s fan pages took to her official Instagram handle to share a sexy video of Sapna Choudhary dancing to the beats of Bollywood’s famous track, Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo.

With thousands of fans praising her beauty via comments, the video garnered 27,182 views on Instagram. Soon after posting her hot video in which she is seen wearing a black top and printed black and white dress with curly hair-do, her fan page posted her funny video. In the second video in which Sapna Choudhary was given an option of recalling the list of ingredients narrated by Karan Wahi in the Kitchen Champions show that airs on Colors.

