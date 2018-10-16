Sapna Choudhary's video song Hatt Ja Tau which is bankrolled by T-series banner has taken over the Internet. The song is from the movie Veerey Ki Wedding and features Sapna Choudhary, Priyanka Nayan, Pulkit Samrat, Jimmy Shergill, Kriti Kharbanda, and Yuvika Choudhary. It has garnered 52 million views on YouTube. Sapna Choudhary is not only famous in Haryana but all over the country for her curvaceous body and her super hit songs. She hogged the headlines with her stint on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss in it's 11th season.

The heart and soul of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary, who is known for her sexy latkas and jhatkas and her curvaceous body has once again taken over the Internet. The Haryanvi diva has a huge fan following on the photo-sharing platform Instagram of 1.2 million. The former contestant of Bigg boss 10 is making her fans go crazy over her latest dance videos. Sapna Choudhary’s videos go viral in just mere seconds on the video sharing platform YouTube.

Sapna Choudhary’s song Hatt Ja Tau has been bankrolled under the T-series banner. The song is from the movie Veerey Ki Wedding which features Sapna Choudhary, Priyanka Nayan, Pulkit Samrat, Jimmy Shergill, Kriti Kharbanda, and Yuvika Choudhary. The song has garnered 52 million views on YouTube and is being loved by fans. Crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan and Sapna Choudhary, the lyrics have been penned by DR. Devendra Kafir, Ramkesh Jiwanpurwala and Chandan Bakshi.

In the video, Sapna Choudhary is dressed in a light pink full sleeves gold studded lengha with diamond earrings and can be seen shaking her legs to the latest song.

One of the video of the ace dancer that went viral a year back was Teri Aakhiyo Ka Yo Kajal which has crossed 280 million views on YouTube. Sapna choudhary other hit songs are Badli Badli Laage Chandigarh Jawan Lagi, Maina Haryanvi, Daud KI Chhori, English Medium, Tere Thumke among others.

