Sapna Choudhary video: One of the most talented and bankable divas of Haryanvi entertainment industry, Sapna Choudhary once again set the Internet on fire with her dance moves. The stunning lady is seen dancing to the beats of her super hit Bolywood song, Hatt Ja Tau in lehenga choli.

Sapna Choudhary video: Haryanvi sensation who made us groove to the beats of her superhit songs and forced us to hit the dance floor, Sapna Choudhary is one of the most bankable and lovable divas of Haryanvi entertainment industry. The stunning lady’s tranformation on social media is a proof that the diva is surely enjoying the fame to the core. Known for her sultry dance moves on stage shows and events, Sapna Choudhary came to limelight after her chartbuster song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal hit millions of views on YouTube.

Talking about her Instagram fame, Sapna Choudhary who enjoys over 1 milion followers on Instagram makes sure her fanbase are well aware of her personal as well as professional life. The gorgeous lady who surprises her followers with stunning pictures and videos, took to her official account to share her beautiful pictures in a navy blue coloured suit. Well, her candid images from stage are too beautiful to watch.

Before taking a sneak peek into the latest video of Sapna Choudhary dancing to the beats of Hatt Ja Tau, take a look at the original movie song that garnered over 36 million views on YouTube:

Coming back to Sapna Choudhary’s lattes video, the gorgeous Haryanvi beauty is seen dancing to the beats of Hatt Ja Tau. Entertaining her audience, Sapna Choudhary is seen wearing a satin pink coloured lehenga dupatta with floral printed blouse. Take a look at the video, here:

Recently, Sapna Choudhary turned up on the headlines after her news of joining Confress went viral on social media. According to the sources, Sapna Choudhary will contesting against legendary diva Hema Malini in Mathura in the upcoming 2019 Elections. Last night her pictures posing with Priyanka Gandhi and then signing to be a part of Congress were shared by her fan pages on Internet. Take a look at the pictures, here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More