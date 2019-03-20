Sapna Choudhary Holi songs: Haryanvi sensation who made us groove to the beats of Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak and Maina Haryanvi, set the YouTube on fire with her sultry dance moves in Haryanvi Holi songs. Dosti Ke Side Effects actor in the video is seen flaunting her dance moves on Haryanvi Holi geet.

Sapna Choudhary Holi songs: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary who hardly skips an opportunity of entertaining her massive audience worldwide when it comes to her sexy dance moves, is all set to celebrate the auspicious festival of colours with her social media fans. Well, Dosti Ke Side Effects actor who forced us to groove to the beats of Haryanvi chartbuster songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kaajal, Chetak, Maina Haryanvi, Daud Ki Chorri, Tu Cheej Lajwaab and Billori Akh, set the YouTube on fire with her list of super hit Haryanvi Holi songs.

In the video shared, Sapna Choudhary is seen shaking a leg in a yellow and golden coloured lehenga choli with rose petals. Following the dance steps of her colleague at a jagran, Sapna Choudhary’s Mose Kheloge Kanha Holi garnered over 308,234 views on YouTube. If you have never seen Sapna Choudhary’s Radha avatar at an event, take a look at the video here:

In the meanwhile, watch these chartbuster Haryanvi Holi songs that are quite famous on YouTube:

Recently, Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning pictures in a multi-coloured saree. The gorgeous diva in a blue coloured bandani saree with red and yellow border, Sapna Choudhary’s sleek hair-do with nude make-up simply complimented her attire. With a caption stating, I am going to make the rest of my life, the best of my life, Sapna Choudhary’s post was hearted by over 115,315 people on social media. Take a look at the beautiful photos of Sapna Choudhary that will definitely give you Holi vibes!

On the work front, Sapna Choudhary who was last seen in Dosti Ke Side Effects and Haryanvi song Ghunghat which was a super hit on YouTube is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming Haryanvi movie titled Chachi Ram Ram. The most interesting segment of the movie which is likely to hit the theatres by the end this year has Sapna Choudhary’s real-life mother essaying the role of Chachi. According to the photos that went viral on social media, Sapna Choudhary will also feature in Daler Mehndi’s upcoming song.

