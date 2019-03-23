Sapna Choudhary Holi video: The stunning Haryanvi sensation who hardly skips a chance of making her fans go gaga with her dance moves on Haryanvi songs, is seen celebrating the auspicious festival of colours, Holi, with her family and friends. Well, the special part about the viral song is that Sapna Choudhary is dancing to the beats of her chartbuster song, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal.

Sapna Choudhary Holi video: Haryanvi sensation who recently made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects, is one of the most loved and praised entertainers of the regional film industry. Not just Haryana, she has set a benchmark in Punjabi, Bhojpuri and Bollywood indutry. The energetic latkas and jhatkas of the stunning lady from Rohtak is definitely unbeatable. Dancer turned singh and now a renown actress in Haryanvi film industry, Sapna Choudhary is all set to entertain her audience with the upcoming movie titled Chachi Ram Ram with her mother, Neelam Choudhary.

Apart from that, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak and Maina Haryanvi fame dancer, Sapna Choudhary is one of the most bankable divas who barely misses an opportunity of making her online fans go gaga with her photos and videos. One of Sapna Choudhary’s fan page on the photo-sharing app with a handle name isapnachoudhary and over 83.8k followers, took to her official Instagram account to share Sapna Choudhary yet another Holi video. In a white outfit, Sapna Choudhary is seen dancing to the beats of her chartbuster Haryanvi song, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal.

Posted a few hours ago on social media, the video garnered over 16,736 views. Take a look at the video, here:

Besides that, Haryanvi sensation was seen celebrating the auspicious festival of colours, Holi, with her Bigg Boss season 11 co-contestant, Sabyasachi Satpathy. Both the former contestant of BB11, wishes a very happy Holi to their audience with love and kisses. If you missed taking a sneak peek into the latest video of Bigg Boss inmates, take a look at the post which garnered over 17,294 views, here:

Well, an exciting news for Sapna Choudhary fans broke the headlines yesterday after reports of stage performer joining the Congress to fight Lok Sabha seat against legendary actress Hema Malini in Mathura went viral on social media. Although, Sapna Choudhary was noted saying that lets see what fate has in store for her after she was asked about her participation in Elections 2019.

