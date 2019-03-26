Sapna Choudhary hot and sexy video: Haryanvi sensation who is popularly known for her sultry dance moves in Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak and Maina Haryanvi, set the YouTube on fire with her super hit song Love Bite made under the banners of T Series, garnered over 13 million views.

Sapna Choudhary hot and sexy video: Soon after Sapna Choudhary joining Congress for the upcoming 2019 elections hit the headlines, Haryanvi sensation’s photo with Manoj Tiwari went viral on social media. The stunning lady who barely misses an opportunity of making her fans go gaga when it comes to personal and professional life, in a video, was seen spilling the beans about the news that she will not contest against the veteran actress, Hema Malini in Mathura.

Well, Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary rose to limelight after her chartbuster song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Maina Haryanvi and Ghunghat hit the theatres on YouTube. The gorgeous lady who made her Indian television debut with Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss for which she was highly praised and loved, recently made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects. Earlier this year, Sapna Choudhary treated her followers with the second part of the super hit song, Mera Chand and Ghunghat.

Sapna Choudhary’s super hit song Love Bite in which she is seen flaunting her dance moves is sung by Esha Gaur under the banners of T Series. Written by Siddhant Madhav and Ravi Babu, the super hit song Love Bite that garnered over 13 million views on YouTube is from the album Journey Of Bhangover.

Take a look at the song Love Bit of Sapna Choudhary which set the Internet on fire:

The gorgeous lady who enjoy 1.7 million followers on Instagram, recently posted her stunning video in which she is seen doing ramp walk for a renown brand. In a pink and blue coloured lehenga choli, Sapna Choudhary is entirely decked up in beautiful jewellery. She captioned the post as dream it and do it. If you missed taking a sneak peek into the latest post of Sapna Choudhary that garnered over 108,856 views on Instagram, take a look at it here:

In a pink coloured suit, Sapna Choudhary is seen dancing her heart out like no one’s watching the stunning lady. The Haryanvi beauty in the video was shaking a leg to entertain her audience who love and adore her work. Watch the video, here:

