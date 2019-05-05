Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary leaves no stone unturned to impress fans with her social media clicks as well as stunning dance moves. Currently, the actor is creating a buzz with her latest upload. In the photos, Sapna is looking uber-hot in black mini shots.

Haryanvi dancer-singer Sapna Choudhary is among the leading entertainers who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her dancing videos and social media clicks. The hottie has a huge fan base and regularly updates her fans with her hot and sexy upgrades. The diva commenced with her career by doing at stage shows in Haryana. The actor also appeared at Salman Khan’s famous show Bigg Boss in season 11 with co-contestants Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and many more. The show proved as a game changer in Sapna Choudhary’s life as, post to it, she got an opportunity to appear in Bollywood and featured in Dosti Ke Side Effects.

Currently, the hottie is sizzling the Internet with her smoking hot pictures on Instagram. In the photos, she is looking hot dressed in a casual top and black mini shots. With soft curls, dewy makeup, the diva is setting the Internet on fire. Sapna Choudhary’s is best known for songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheej Lawaab, Bawli Tared, Hatt Ja Tau, English Medium and many more.

Sapna Chaudhary’s latest song Bawli Tared with the Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi is currently topping the charts. The song is sung by Daler Mehndi and Sapna Choudhary and is directed by Sumit Bhardwaj. After just a week of its release, the song has garnered more than 1 million views on YouTube. In the song, Sapna looks alluring dressed in ethnic yellow attire and dazzles on the screens with Daler.

Sometime back, rumours spread that Sapna Choudhary has joined politics, however, all the speculations got cleared when Sapna revealed that she is just a part of the campaigning for the party. Reports suggested that Sapna is the star campaigner and will promote the party in areas of Delhi rich in Jat population.

Talking about her film, Dosti Ke Side Effects, the film featured Vikrant Anand, Zuber K Khan, Anju Jadhav and Neel Motwani in lead roles.

