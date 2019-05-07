Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is best known for her dance moves and misses no chance of creating a buzz with her songs. Recently, the diva's disco look is making rounds on the Internet. With a black shimmery dress and subtle makeup, the hottie looks ravishing.

Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary leaves no stone unturned to dazzle well in her stunning hot attires. Sapna is among the leading ladies who master the talent of entertaining her huge fan base with her unique dancing style and looks. The dancing sensation has not only spread her talented hands in dancing, but she has also stepped in Bollywood and appeared in her film Dosti Ke Side Effects with costars Vikrant Anand, Neel Motwani and Zuber K. Khan in lead roles. Recently, the actor shared a picture in a disco look and fans can’t keep calm after seeing the picture.

In shimmery black crop top with pants, the diva is looking ravishing. Sapna has further opted for a simple hairdo and dewy makeup, which is adding more to her looks. With stylish neckpiece and adorable smile, the actor has again impressed her fans and in just a few hours, the picture has garnered numerous likes and comments. The actor leaves no chance of dazzling well on-screens and keeps updating her fans with her professional and personal upgrades on social media.

Sapna commenced her journey as a stage performer in Haryana and today, the hottie is widely known for her unique dancing moves across the country. Sapna Choudhary also appeared in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss which proved to be a game changer in Sapna Choudhary’s life as she gained more limelight post to the show.

Her latest song with Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi is currently topping the charts. The song is a mix of Haryanvi style and Punjabi spices which make it different from other songs. The song is sung by Daler Mehndi and Sapna Choudhary and is directed by Sumit Bhardwaj. In just a week of its release, the song has garnered 1,318,221 views on YouTube, which proves that the song has impressed the fans to the fullest.

Recently, the reports suggested that the hottie is joining politics as she was spotted with Delhi Cheif Manoj Tiwari. Clarifying the speculations, Sapna Choudhary revealed that she is just the star campaigner of BJP and is not a part of the party. She is only responsible for campaigning the party in areas of Delhi rich in Jat population.

