Known to set the stage on fire with her dance performance, Sapna Choudhary is taking over the Internet with her performance on Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary. The video is from her Moradabad show and will make you ask for more.

When it comes to setting the screens on fire with her sizzling and sensuous dance performances, nobody is better than Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary. In just a matter of few years, she has emerged as a social media sensation and her songs gain views in millions owing to her huge fan base and massive popularity across India. Along with featuring in music videos, Sapna is known to do stage dance performances that make the viewers go weak in the knees.

To beat the mid-week blues, here is video going viral on social media in which Sapna can be seen enthralling the audience with her sexy dance moves on Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary. Dressed in a light blue suit and open hair, Sapna looks enchanting as she flaunts her thumke. The video is from her latest dance show in Moradabad. In no time, the video has managed to garner 611K views.

Rose to fame with her songs like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Chetak and many more, Sapna Choudhary has now become a household name. She escalated on the popularity charts after her brief stint in controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Meanwhile, the song Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary is from the film Nanu Ki Jaanu starring Abhay Deol and Patralekha. While the film flopped, the song featuring Sapna emerged as a hit.

Recently, Sapna also made her acting debut with the film Dostii Ke Side Effects. Being an avid social media user, the sensation keeps her fans hooked to her profile by sharing her stunning photos that go viral on her fanclubs time and again.

Take a glimpse at Sapna Choudhary’s Instagram profile here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App