Sapna Choudhary dance videos: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary, who is known for her popular dance numbers on YouTube, has emerged as the third most searched celebrity of 2018. While Priya Prakash Varrier is ruling at No. 1, Priyanka Chopra's husband and American singer Nick Jonas has ranked at the second spot. Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan and Sara Ali Khan rank after Sapna Choudhary in the list.

It is a moment of pride for Haryana as Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary has made it at the top of most searched celebrities list of 2018. Interestingly, Sapna is the third most searched celebrity of 2018 after Priya Prakash Varrier and Nick Jonas. Known for her sensational dance moves and breathtaking avatar, the diva takes social media by storm with her dance moves.

As soon as Sapna hits the stage, she makes sure to make the audience dance along with her. Coming from a humble background, the dancing sensation has carved a space for herself in the hearts of fans with her stage dance performance. Her hit songs like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Bandook, Daud Ki Chhori, Chetak, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, English Medium and Teri Lat Lag Jagi enjoy views in million, which reflect her massive fanbase and star power.

The popularity metre of Sapna Choudhary reached further heights post her stint in controversial reality show Bigg Boss in Season 11. Soon after she stepped out of the house, Sapna starred in Bollywood film Nanu Ki Janu’s song Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary in which she shared the screen space with Abhay Deol. As Sapna continues to rule at the top, she is all set to make her acting debut in Bollywood with the film Dosti Ke Side Effects.

Speaking about the most searched celebrities list, personalities like Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja, the next gen star Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, American show Suits actor Meghan Markle, Devotional singer Anup Jalota, who participated in Bigg Boss this year as well as Film producer and Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor ranked after Sapna in the list.

