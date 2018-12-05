Dosti Ke Side Effects teaser: And the much-awaited teaser of Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary's Bollywood debut movie, Dosti Ke Side Effects is out. Haryanvi bombshell took to her official Instagram handle to share the official Dosti Ke Side Effects teaser with her 1.4 million fans.

Dosti Ke Side Effects teaser: And finally the much-awaited teaser of Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary’s Bollywood debut movie, Dosti Ke Side Effects is out. Giving us some serious friendship lessons, the teaser of the film which is schedule to hit the theatres next year has already garnered praises and love from the audience. From Sapna’s sizzling entry on a bike to her latkas and jhatkas, we are sure her huge fan following is going to love her powerpacked performance in the movie. Talking about the teaser, it starts with a tagline which talks about past that never leaves ones presence and future. Well, Dosti Ke Side Effect teaser is all about the four friends who are seen enjoying a quite happy life which turned into tragedy and lot of drama.

Dosti Ke Side Effects is helmed by Hadi Ali Abrarm and bankrolled by Joyal Daniel. The film which reflects the love, hatred, betrayal, promises, drama, happiness and friendship of life, is made under the banners of Share Happiness Films. Sapna Choudhary, Vikrant Anand, Zuber K. Khan, Anju Jadhav and Neil Motwani starrer Dosti Ke Side Effects will hit the theatres next year.

Dosti Ke Side Effects teaser starring Haryanvi bombshell, was released on December 4. Take a look at the teaser which has already garnered 64k views on YouTube.

We all know how active our former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary on Instagram is. The lady took to her official photo-sharing app to share the good news with her fans. Excited and overwhelmed to announce her debut film, Choudhary shared the poster of her upcoming film which is all about friendship and drama.

