Sapna Choudhary videos: The heart and soul of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary's throwback song Mehendi Ki Raat was released on January 25. The song has so far ganered 106 million views on YouTube adding to the chartbuster list of Sapna Choudhary after her blockbuster track Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal.

Sapna Choudhary videos: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary never disappoints her audience when it comes to sensual dance moves and mesmerising expressions in the songs or movies and not to be missed, the events. The heart and soul of Haryana who is also known as the Anarkali of Haryana, came to limelight after her song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal hit million views on YouTube. Ever since then, the stunning diva who made her Indian television debut with Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss, has been rocking the Haryanvi chartbusters.

Amid her jam packed schedule, the beautiful lady is often seen entertaining her huge fan following at events. Be it Bhopal or Ghaziabad, Sapna Choudhary has become the online sensation and favourite desi dance performer. Hitting the stage on fire with her killer dance moves, Sapna Choudhary is all set to make her Bollywood debut and thats not it. The lady will also star in Haryanvi movie Chachi Ram Ram and Mera Chand 2 song. Talking about her throwback bridal track Mehendi Ki Raat, Sapna Choudhary’s simplicity and grace in a heavy mehroon lehenga is nothing but just breathtaking.

If you missed the video, take a look at the song Mehandi Ki Raat starring Sapna Choudhary that has so far garnered 106 million views on YouTube:

Well, we all know how active Sapna choudhary on Instagram is. Be it her photo in sizzling hot red fish-cute dress or stills from her dance performances, she simply knows how to blow us away like a boss lady. Take a look at her series of sexy photos and sultry dance performances:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More