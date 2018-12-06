Sapna Choudhary video: The Anarkali of Haryana Sapna Choudhary looks stunning as she performs on her chartbuster Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal. Setting the stage on fire with her killer dance moves, Choudhary made her sure her fans were not left disappointed. If you missed her latest Instagram post, take a look at the dance video that will simply make you hit the dance floor right away!

Sapna Choudhary video: Ever since her chartbuster Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal has hit 1 million views on YouTube, Choudhary is on cloud nine. Her mesmerising expressions and unmissable sexy dance moves is simply breathtaking. The lady who came to limelight after the song even participated in Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss which made her a worldwide known personality. Well, the stunning lady who is popularly known as the Anarkali of Haryana, stays busy with her back to back events.

Recently, the beautiful diva was spotted having fun with children on her famous song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal. The fun about the video was that not Sapna but the kid was making her dance on his steps. In a white sequinned suit, Sapna Choudhary simply set the stage on fire by shaking a leg on kid’s powerpacked choreography. Not just that, her silver dropping earrings with frizzy hairdo simply complimented her subtle look. If you missed her dance performance on Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, take a look at the video shared by her fan page.

On the work front, Sapna Choudhary is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming Haryanvi movie Chachi Ram Ram. She is also gearing up for the second version of her blockbuster song Mera Chand. Apart from that, the stunning lady will make her Bollywood debut with upcoming Hindi project Dosti Ke Side Effects. The trailer of the movie which based on friendship was released by the makers on December 4. Watch Dosti Ke Side Effects trailer which talks about love, friendship, past and rivalry.

