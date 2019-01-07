Sapna Choudhary hot photos: The Anarkali of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary took to her official Instagram account to share her yet another super hot sexy dance moves video from Delhi show. Not just that, her fan page also shared some stills of the Haryana star which are unmissable.

Sapna Choudhary hot photos: The Anarkali of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary is one of the most beautiful and stunning divas of her regional entertainment sector. The lady who rose to fame after her Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal set the YouTube on fire. Ever since that, the lady got no time to look back to the hurdles and criticism she had to face to enjoy the love and praises from the audience. From her sweet and simple journey in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss to her Bollywood debut, she definitely knows how to make us all go gaga.

Talking about her Instagram that is the main source of entertaining us when she is busy doing a shoot or event. The lady recently took to her official Insta handle which has over 1.5 million fanbases to share her sexy dance video from New Delhi event that even had Deep Money performing it. In a peach salwar suit with a perfect hairdo, Sapna Choudhary’s latest event look is simply beautiful. Well, that’s not it! Her fan page shared the stills from the grand event that is simply unmissable.

Talking about her professional life, the star of Haryana is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects. She will also star in Haryanvi movie Chachi Ram Ram starting her mother Neelam Choudhary.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More