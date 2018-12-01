Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary never fails to entertain her huge fan following when it comes to hot and sexy dance moves. The Anarkali of Haryana was recently spotted shaking her leg on Bhojpuri song Bairi Kangna 2 in a beautiful red lehenga. Watch Haryanvi sensation's hot dance moves.

Sapna Choudhary is the heart and soul of Haryana we don’t need to prove that. The stunning lady has been ruling the entertainment sector of Haryana with her sensual dance moves. From her sizzling curves to the energetic stage performances, Sapna Choudhary is simply a powerpack performer. Amid her events, upcoming Bollywood debut movie and Haryanvi project Chachi Ram Ram, Sapna Choudhary was recently spotted flaunting her latkas and jhatkas on Bhojpuri chartbuster, Bairi Kangna 2. Breaking the internet on fire with the sultry dance movies, Sapna is seen wearing a red lehenga.

Known as the Anarkali of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary is undoubtedly at the peek of her career where she is no way to look back but just to enjoy the success and fame she is garnering. On the work front, the lady who was last seen in Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss, rose to limelight after her song Teri Aakhyon Ka Yo Kajal hit million views. From Chori 96 to Superstar, Ram Ki Su, Billori Akh and the most latest one Chetak, Sapna’s songs have garnered end number of love from the audience.

Watch: Haryanvi sensation looks hot as she sets the stage on fire with her dance moves

Lately, the stunning diva was seen shaking a leg with her co-star for her upcoming Haryanvi song, Mera Chand 2. Well, we all know Sapna never fails to entertain her huge fan following on social media. Take a look at series videos shared by Sapna Choudhary’s fan page.

