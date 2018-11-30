Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary took to her official Instagram handle to wish the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan on her 29th birthday. The stunning lady who is quite active on social media, wrote a sweet message as she posted a beautiful selfie with controversial queen Arshi Khan.

Sapna Choudhary photos: When it comes to elegance with energetic performances, no one can beat the heart and sould of Haryana. Yes, we are talking about our stunning lady Sapna Choudhary who never misses a golden opportunity to surprise her fans with her power pack performances at events and songs. The Haryanvi sensation who rose to fame after her video on Teri Akhyaa Ka Yo Kajal went viral on social media, Sapna has garnered end number love and praises from her huge fan following worldwide.

The lady who is currently all set to make a Bollywood debut with a Hindi project Dosti Ke Side Effects, took to her official Instagram handle to wish the popular controversial queen of Bigg Boss, Arshi Khan. With a beautiful photo, Sapna Choudhary wished a happy birthday to awaam ki jaan. Well, we all know how Arshi Khan came to limelight after she was evicted from Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss 11. Ever since that, the lady has never missed a chance to make her fans go gaga with her killer looks on social media.

In the meanwhile, take a look at the stunning picture shared by Sapna Choudhary on social media:

Arshi Khan who is currently essaying the role of chudail in Colors’ Savitri Devi College and Hospital show, celebrated her 29th birthday with her dear and near ones. The beautiful lady was last seen in Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Box Crixket League.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More