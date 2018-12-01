Sapna Choudhary photos: The Haryanvi sensation who was last seen in Bigg Boss, is now all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming Hindi project Dosti Ke Side Effects. The beautiful who has a huge fan following on social media, never misses a chance to make her fans go crazy which her sexy dance moves. Recently, her pictures from the sets of upcoming movie went viral. Well, the stunning lady who is the heart and soul of Haryana simply looks like a sunshine.

Sapna Choudhary photos: She is beautiful, hot and have the ability to make anybody go crazy with her sexy dance moves. The lady who has become the heart and soul of Haryana, never misses a golden opportunity to make her fans go gaga when it comes to mesmerising expression and sultry dance steps. From her astonishing journey as a dance performer to Bollywood debut with a Dosti Ke Side Effects, Choudhary is simply slaying her fame filled career like a boss lady.

The stunning lady who made her telly world debut with Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss 11 last year, is now all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Dosti Ke Side Effects. Well, thats not it! The Haryanvi beauty will also star in Haryanvi film Chachi Ram Ram that stars Neelam Attri, Shikha Raghav, Karan Mirza, Jaggs Minor, Joginder Kundu and Soni Attri. Talking about the pictures that aresetting the internet on fire.

According to the photos which are going viral on social media, Sapna Choudhary is seen in a bright yellow suit with a sindoor on her forehead. Seems like she is essaying the role of a bride in her upcoming project. Her subtle makeup, hot red lipcolour and unmissable sindoor is making us get more excited and curious to watch her in theatres.

Take a look at the series of photos shared by Sapna Choudhary’s fan page on Instagram:

