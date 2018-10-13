Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryana sensation Sapna Choudhary is stealing hearts on Instagram with her glamorous avatar. Known to rule hearts with her sensational dance moves and sizzling looks, Sapna has shared her latest photos on her official Instagram account. Donning an ethnic avatar, Sapna is looking breathtaking as she strikes a sexy pose for the camera.

With her sizzling dance moves and massive fanbase, Sapna Choudhary is no less than a sensation in Haryana. Every time she steps on stage, the audience cannot help but groove along with her on her blockbuster songs. Hailing from a small town in Haryana, Sapna has undoubtedly won hearts and makes her fans go gaga over her with her too hot to handle looks and breathtaking dance moves. Mesmerising one and all with her beauty, Sapna took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photos.

Staying true to her true personality and sense of style, Sapna can be seen looking phenomenal in a mustard buttoned-down shirt with a printed blue and golden lehenga skirt and has styled it with red heels. To amp up her look, Sapna kept her hair in a sleek ponytail that giving an edge to her look. As she strikes a pose against a floral background, Sapna is looking no less than a diva.

Along with this, Sapna also shared a closeup of her look in which she can be seen looking away from the camera. With a thin eyeliner, hint of blush and statement red lipstick, she is looking as stunning as ever. Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Sapna stated that it is her new look.

Workwise, Sapna Choudhary rose to fame with songs like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab and Solid Body. She soon featured in Season 11 of controversial reality show Bigg Boss and became a household name.

Have a look at Sapna Choudhary’s stunning photos that make fans go gaga over her looks:

