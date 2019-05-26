Sapna Choudhary is among the top entertainers who misses no chance of setting the Internet on fire with her own style of dancing. In her latest pictures, Sapna is looking alluring dressed in an emerald colour gown. Further, she opted for straight hair and dewy makeup, which is making her look more gorgeous.

Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is among the leading entertainers who misses no chance of creating a buzz with her sensational looks and sultry dance moves. The diva is best known for her hit songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Bawli Tared, Chetak, Hatt Ja Tau and many more. The hottie also appeared in Bigg Boss season 11 with stars Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and Shilpa Shinde. The show proved to be a game changer in the diva’s career as the actor shot to popularity after Salman Khan’s show.

Recently, the actor shared her stunning pictures from the sets of Khatra, Khatra and Khatra which is a comedy series with Bharti Singh, Aditya Narayan, Punit Pathak, Harsh Limbachiya and Vikas Gupta on Colors TV. In the pictures, Sapna Choudhary is looking ravishing dressed in an emerald gown with stylish sleeves. Further, the actor opted for straight hair and has tied her hair in a ponytail style. With subtle makeup and red hot lipstick, the actor is killing the Internet with her stunning looks.

It seems that the actor is enjoying her time to the fullest with the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9 participants. Starting from doing stunts, teasing each other to dancing, it seems that the actor had a lot of fun on the show.

Sapna Choudhary is among the most hardworking entertainers as the diva commenced her career by doing stage shows in Haryana. Today, the actor’s fans are spread all across the country and miss no chance of entertaining them with her stunning looks and innovative style of dancing.

Recently, the hardworking doll also made headlines for her recent song Bawli Tared with Punjabi legend Daler Mehndi. The song was a mix of Punjabi tadka with Haryanvi dance moves and was appreciated by the fans. In just a month, the video has garnered more than 1.6 million views on Youtube, which proves that the diva is her fans favourite.

For all the latest Entertainment News News, download NewsX App