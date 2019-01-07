Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is one of the most popular regional stars who is known to set the internet on fire with every photo update. Popularly known as Anarkali of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary also debuted in Bollywood recently with the movie Dosti Ke Side effects where she was seen starring opposite Zuber Khan, Vikrant Anand and Kasauti Zindagi Kay star Anju Jadhav.

The gorgeous diva is a social media star who enjoys a massive fan following of more than 1.5 million on Instagram. The Haryanvi beauty not only sets the stage on fire with her sizzling looks but also creates a buzz on the internet with her hot and happening avatars. This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking adorable as ever. Sapna Choudhary is an excellent performer and this photo speaks for it. Donning a gorgeous red suit, she can be seen singing and dancing for her fans on stage. Take a look!

Doesn’t she look absolutely mesmerizing? Bigg Boss fame Sapna Choudhary manages to hog headlines every day with her captivating looks. Out of her stunning Instagram collection, here’s a sneak peek of the best ones!

