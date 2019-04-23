Sapna Choudhary dance video: One such video of the Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary which has gone viral, is of her dancing at a rally amid a big crowd dressed in all white attire and oh boy! the Haryanvi diva Sapna Choudhary looks hot as ever as she dances her heart out. Take a look at some of the pictures of Sapna Choudhary inside.

Sapna Choudhary sexy photos: These candid pictures of the Haryanvi sensation will make your day

Sapna Choudhary has won many hearts with her back to back item songs and her dancing style. All dressed in white attire, Sapna dances her heart out. She has complemented her attire with kohled eyes straight hair, red glossy lipstick and her beautiful smile. The video has already crossed millions of views.

Sapna Choudhary took to her official Instagram handle to share various stills from her show. She captioned her series of pictures as Few candid pics of my show.#dance #passion #show #whitedress #haryanvi #simplicity #mylifemyway💕. The video is from the roadshow she performed in Hapur.

Take a look at the viral video from Sapna Choudhary’s fan page here:

Sapna Choudhary made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects opposite Zuber K Khan, Anju Jadhav and Vikrant and joined BJP. Her candid pictures have garnered 72k likes.

Some of the famous songs of Sapna Choudhary which have made her the internet sensation she is are- Teri Aakhya Ka Yo kajal, Chetak, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Hatt Ja Tau, English Medium, Ignore, Love bite, Beta Tumse na Ho Payega, Tikhe Bol, Manne Milegi Lugai, Patla Dupatta Tewra Muh Deekhe, Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary, Tring Tring, Badli Badli Laage, Mera Chand and many other such songs which have crossed millions of views on Youtube!

Take a look at the song Teri Aakhya Ka yo Kajal which has crossed 411 million views here:

Take a look at some of her songs here:

