Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is raising the oomph quotient on social media with her glamorous avatar. In her latest photos, Sapna is seen looking gorgeous in a stunning pink lehenga. She has also shared a dance video from her latest stage show.

One of the best dancers in the country, Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is a stunner and she knows it. Known to rule hearts with her sensational and sultry dance moves, Sapna has carved a space herself in the entertainment industry with her chartbusters like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Tu Cheej Lajwaab and many more. Recently, the social media sensation did a stage show in Dehradun and her dance video from the night is setting the Internet on fire.

As she grooves on the stage, Sapna is sure to make you glued to your screens with her electrifying dance moves and sexy avatar. At the event, the diva stunned in a pink lehenga choli with frilled dupatta flaunting her curvaceous figure. To complete the look, Sapna has styled her lehenga with statement earrings and tied her hair in a bun.

In another photo, Sapna can be seen amping up the hotness quotient in an embellished black top paired and a colourful shimmery skirt. Shared just a few minutes ago, Sapna’s photos are making fans go weak in the knees. Meanwhile, her dance video has garnered 108,052 videos on Instagram and the count is increasing every passing second.

Take a look at Sapna Choudhary’s dance video here:

Rose to fame with her stage shows, Sapna Choudhary also participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. After sharing the screen space with Bollywood actor Abhay Deol in Nanu Ki Jaanu’s song Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary, the dancing sensation recently released a song titled Bawli Tared alongside Daler Mehndi. Released about 2 weeks ago, the video has garnered 1.4 million views on YouTube. Sapna Choudhary also recently made her acting debut with the film Dosti Ke Side Effects.

