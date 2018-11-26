Chachi Ram Ram poster: Sapna Choudhary is all set to entertain her fans with the upcoming movie Chacha Ram Ram. The Haryanvi film stars Neelam Attri, Shikha Raghav, Karan Mirza, Jaggs Minor, Soni Attri and Joginder Kundu. Bankrolled by Jyoti Mishra, Chachi Ram Ram is made under the banners of Royal Music Factory.

Amid the events, shooting of the upcoming Bollywood film and now the new show, Sapna Choudhary is all set to make her fans go gaga with her killer looks as a bahu in a comedy-drama which will air in the Haryanvi channels. Well, we all know the stunning diva dazzles the huge fan following with those sexy moves and sensual looks. She is the heart and soul of Haryana and never misses a single chance to entertain her fans.

With over 1.4 million followers on social media, Sapna Choudhary stays quite active on Instagram and makes sure her fans are updated about her day-to-day events and busy schedule. Sapna Choudhary’s fan page earlier this month revealed that the diva will be seen essaying a lead role in Chachi Ram Ram which will star Neelam Attri, Shikha Raghav, Karan Mirza, Jaggs Minor, Soni Attri and Joginder Kundu which is bankrolled by Jyoti Mishra under the banners of Royal Music Factory.

Greeting her Hitler mother as she gives her a witty look to her mother. In a green netted Indian outfit, Sapna Choudhary simply slays in the latest Chachi Ram Ram poster. Take a look at Chachi Ram Ram poster:

Sapna Choudhary took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest stills from the upcoming movie song Mera Chand 2. Take a look at the stunning pictures of the Anarkali of Haryana:

