Sapna Choudhary on the professional front will be seen in her Haryanvi Tv show Chachi Ram Ram a film by Farista. In her upcoming show, she will play the role of a typical Indian bahu. The show will be aired next month in January. As 2018 is coming to an end here are some of the top searched songs of Sapna Choudhary

Heart and soul of Haryana Sapna Choudhary who is known for her energetic performances and her sexy latkas and jhatkas is making headlines for her back to backstage performances across the country. The diva surely had an amazing year as she got her breakthrough into the Bollywood industry with her film Dosti Ke Side Effects opposite soap opera stars Zuber Khan and Anju Jadhav. The movie is slated to release next year and is surely going to be a hit as it features the Anarkali of Haryana!

On the professional front, the former Bigg Boss contestant will be seen in her Haryanvi Tv show Chachi Ram Ram a film by Farista. In her upcoming show, she will play the role of a typical Indian bahu. The show will be aired next month in January. As 2018 is coming to an end here are some of the top searched songs of Sapna Choudhary:

1. Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal with whopping 325 million views!

2. Chetak with 59 million views

3. Laad Piya Ke featuring Sapna Choudhary and Raju Punjabi with 160 million views.

4. Bandook Chalegi with 128 million views on YouTube

5. Tu Cheej Lajwaab featuring Raju Punjabi and Sapna Choudhary with 98 million views

6. English Medium featuring Vickky Kajla, Masoom Sharma and Ak Jati with 139 million views

7. Mera Chand with 108 million views on YouTube

8. Hatt Ja Tau with 54 million views on YouTube take a look

9. Maina Haryanvi with 56 million views on YouTube

10. Patla Dupatta Tera

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More