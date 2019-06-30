Sapna Choudhary video: Known to set the screens on fire with her uber-hot dance numbers, Sapna Choudhary's song Akh Da Nishana released this week. As the song continues to make a lot of buzz on social media, it is about to cross 1 million views on YouTube.

Sapna Choudhary video: After impressing the audience with her sizzling dance moves on Haryanvi chartbusters, Sapna Choudhary has taken her first steps in the Punjabi film industry. Known to make her fans go weak in the knees with her energetic and sensuous dance moves, Sapna recently featured in an item song titled Akh Da Nasha from the film DSP Dev and it is setting the Internet on fire. In just a week, the dance video is about to cross 1 million views and is making a buzz for the right reasons.

Dressed in a black blouse and red lehenga that is accentuating her curvaceous body, Sapna is looking smoking hot in the celebratory number. As she dances with a couple of background dancers, it is difficult to eyes off her and the song is definitely a visual treat for all Sapna Choudhary fans.

Sung by Mannat Noor and penned by Gill Raunta, the song has been choreographed by Sagar Das. Sharing the video on her official Instagram account, Sapna had earlier revealed that it is her 2nd song in a Punjabi movie. Directed by Mandeep Benipal, the Punjabi movie stars Dev Kharoud and Mehreen Pirzada in lead roles and will hit the silver screens on July 5, 2019.

Rose to fame with her songs like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Chetak and many more, Sapna Choudhary is no less than a social media sensation. The diva has built a massive fanbase over the years with her numerous dance moves. Sapna was also a participant in controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 11.

