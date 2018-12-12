Haryana sensation Sapna Choudhary's Bhojpuri song Mere Samne Aake from the film Bairi Kangana 2 is going viral on the Internet. In the video, the dancing queen can be seen flaunting her dance moves in a gorgeous pink lehenga. Known for her sexy and sensational stage dance performances, Sapna is a well-known face in Haryana and also participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

With her sensational dance moves and breathtaking expressions, Sapna Choudhary has emerged as one of the prominent faces of not just Haryana but the entire film industry. When the diva hits the stage, she makes sure to woo the audience with her dance and that is the magic of Sapna Choudhary. As she continues to rule the hearts in Haryana, it seems like the stunning lady is making inroads into the Bhojpuri film industry.

In July, Sapna featured in Bhojpuri film Bairi Kangana 2’s song Mere Samne Aake and the video of the same is going viral on social media. Donning a pink lehenga choli with golden jewellery, Sapna is looking sizzling in the music video. Her hot and jaw-dropping dance moves are sweeping the audience off their feet.

Garnering over 3,189,858 views, the dance video is receiving a lot of love from fans and followers on social media. However, this is not the first time that Sapna has set the stage on fire with her dance moves. Before this, Sapna’s stage performances on songs like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Badli Badli Laage, Chetak and many more have gone viral on social media time and again.

Rose to fame with her sexy dance performances, Sapna became a household name with her stint in controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 11. Post the same, the diva is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Dosti Ke Side Effects.

