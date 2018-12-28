Dancing queen Sapna Choudhary has made everyone a fan of her sexy moves. The Haryanvi performer sets the stage on fire everytime she grooves on it. With her gorgeous looks and fiery avatar, Sapna melts a million hearts altogether. Popular for her hot latke jhatke and songs, Sapna Choudhary creates a buzz on social media every now and then.

Often called the Anarkali of Haryana, Sapna Chaudhary even made it to the list of the most searched personalities of the year.

Recently, the Haryanvi queen danced on the popular item number Main Dharmendra Re Gori Hema Malini Ban Jaiye and the video is surfacing on the internet. The diva can be seen all dolled up in a pink and golden suit with a bold lipstick on. Sapna is looking absolutely ethereal in this video, flaunting her sexy curves.

Dancing carefree on this masala track, Sapna Choudhary is winning a million hearts. The video belongs to a stage show which is garnering a huge number of likes, views and praises.

Take a look yourself!

Kids, youngsters and every age group go gaga over the sizzling dance performances by Sapna Choudhary. Delivering some super-duper hit songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Tu Cheez Lajawab, Chhori Bindass, Sapna shot to fame in no time. The stunning Instagram profile shows that she reciprocates the love to her fans with the best of her photos.

