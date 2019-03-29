Sapna Choudhary hot videos: The Anarkali of Haryana who is gearing up for her upcoming Haryanvi movie Chachi Ram Ram, once again made us all go gaga with her song video in which she is seen romancing her co-star. Well, English Medium song which was released back in 2016, is one of Sapna Choudhary's chartbuster as it has crossed over 160 million views on YouTube.

Sapna Choudhary hot videos: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary barely misses an option of flaunting her beauty in the Instagram pictures and videos. The stunning lady who makes sure her fans are well updated about her personal as well as professional life, enjoys millions of followers on social media. By making her fans go gaga with her beautiful pictures in Indian as well as western attires, apart from Instagram Sapna Choudhary is the ultimate Tik Tok sensation who has hilarious videos in her kitty.

Sapna Choudhary who forced us to hit the dance floor, is popularly known as the Anarkali of Haryana. The Haryanvi sensation who has massive audience worldwide, has chartbuster songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Maina Haryanvi, Daud Ki Chhori and Badli Badli in her list. One of Sapna Choudhary’s superhit song English Medium which was released in 2016, is sung by Masoom Sharma and AK Jatti. Well, Sapna Choudhary and Vickky Kajla starrer English Medium has crossed over 164,020,209 views on YouTube. If you missed watching this sensuous video of Sapna Choudhary, take a look at the track here:

In the meanwhile, take a look at the post shared by Sapna Choudhary on her official Instagram handle. In a black coloured attire, Sapna chose to go with a curly hair-do and nude make-up for the show, Kitchen Champions. Captioning the post as speak when you feel that your words are better than your silence, Sapna Choudhary latest Instagram is hearted by 8k Instagram followers. Take a look at the alluring photo of Sapna Choudhary which was posted just a few minutes ago:

Sapna Choudhary who recently made her Bollywood debut with Hadi Ali Abrar directorial Dosti Ke Side Effects starring Vikrant Anand, Neel Motwani, Zuber K Khan, Anju Jadhav, Khushi, Sai Ballal and Vaishnavi Mahant. Bankrolled by Joyal Daniel under the banners of Share Happiness Films, was released on February 8, this year.

Talking about her upcoming project, Sapna Choudhary who was last seen in Ghunghat and Mera Chand, will be featuring in her much-awaited movie Chachi Ram Ram whose trailer is going to release in the second week of April.

