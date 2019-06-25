Sapna Choudhary workout video: Starting from conquering hearts with her stunning attires to creating a buzz with her hot dance moves, Sapna Choudhary is among the top entertainers of the industry. Recently, the diva has shared her workout video on Instagram. Watch the video here–

Sapna Choudhary workout video: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is among the top entertainers who leaves no stone unturned to impress her fans with her sensational dance moves and songs. Starting from sizzling the Internet with her hot social media clicks to setting the stage on fire with her unique dance styles, the actor knows how to garner attention on social media.

It seems that the actor is quite conscious of her fitness and has recently uploaded her workout video on Instagram. Dressed in a white tank top with workout legging, the hottie is sweating hard at the gym doing Burpees with her trainer. Further, the actor was spotted doing cardio in the video. With a tied up ponytail and no makeup look, the diva is looking ravishing.

Sapna Choudhary is best known for her hit songs, English Medium, Teri Ankhya Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Chhori Bindas, Badli Badli Laage and Beta Tumse Na Ho Paega. Currently, the actor is also gearing up for her new song titled Akh Da Nasha which will mark her second song in the Punjabi industry.

The song is from the film DSP DEV which will hit the silver screens on July 5. The allrounder has also tried herself in Bollywood and did her debut in the film Dosti Ke Side Effects with costars Vikrant Anand, Zuber K Khan, and Neel Motwani. Sapna Choudhary also appeared in reality show Bigg Boss in season 11 and rose to fame after she got eliminated from the show.

