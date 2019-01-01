In the pictures shared by the star she is posing in a boat, donning a skin-colored suit, Sapna has paired off her new year look with loose hair, kohled eyes, and dark red lipstick. The p[ictures have garnered thousands of likes in a span of just a few hours and the count seems unstoppable!

Anarkali of Haryana Sapna Choudhary has ice again taken social media by storm with her latest pictures. Recently, on December 1, 2018, the Haryanvi pop sensation took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures from her New Year. In the pictures shared by the star she is posing in a boat, donning a skin-colored suit, Sapna has paired off her new year look with loose hair, kohled eyes, and dark red lipstick. The p[ictures have garnered thousands of likes in a span of just a few hours and the count seems unstoppable!

On the work front, Sapan will be soon seen making her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects, the movie is slated to release next year and is surely going to be superhit! the movie also stars soap opera industry stars Zuber K Khan and Anju Jadhav in lead roles. Currently, Sapna is busy with back to back movies and her events.

Sapan Choudhary will also be seen starring in Haryanvi Show Chachi Ram Ram, in which she portrayed the role of a typical Indian bahu. Take a look at some of the sexiest pictures of the heart and soil of Haryana here:

