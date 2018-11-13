Sapna Choudhary video: Anarkali of Haryana who is known for her killer latkas and jhatkas took to her official Instagram handle to share her another sizzling performance on her chartbuster Teri Najar Lagjagi. Well, the beauty simply looks stunning in her latest Instagram video and photos.

Sapna Choudhary video: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is back with a surprise for her fans. The Stunning lady who is also known as the Anarkali of Haryana took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another sizzling dance performance video from Modi Nagar, Ghaziabad. Well, we all know that the beauty is well aware of the fact that her fans love to watch her hot and sexy photos and videos. In her recent video which was shot at an event, Sapna Choudhary is simply slaying like a diva.

The blue embroidered suit with golden dropping earring, Sapna Choudhary made the Indian outfit look more beautiful and stunning. Choudhary’s fan page took to its account to share her series of photos and videos. In one of the photos shared by the Instagram handle, Sapna is being blessed by an old man who seems to be her grandfather or an old man of the village while in another video shared, the Dabangg lady is seen dealing with some of her crazy fans who were ill-treating her.

The beautiful lady who never misses a chance to make her fans go crazy with her killer performances simply made the huge audience go crazy in Ghaziabad with her latkas and jhatkas on one of her chartbusters Teri Najar Lagjagi. The video too garnered over 11k likes on social media within hours. This is not the first time that her videos have set the internet on fire due to her sensual moves, the lady has been updating her fans with photos and videos to keep them engage in what is happening in her life.

