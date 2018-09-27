Haryanvi sensational dancer Sapna Choudhary's fan shared an adorable photo of Choudhary. The beauty who is known for her latkas and jhatkas looked simple yet beautiful in her denim knee-length dress and green coloured glares.

The sensational dancer of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary was seen celebrating her birthday on September 25. The former Bigg Boss contestant known for her energetic and mindblowing latkas and jhatkas is one of the best dancers of the industry. Sapna Choudhary’s fan today, September 27, shared a photo of Choudhary wearing green coloured glares and a denim knee-length dress. Seems like the selfie was taken in a hotel room while Sapna looked simple in the picture. The beauty never gives her fans a chance to get disappointed when it comes to her subtle expressions.

Take a look at the photo of the adorable lady who was highly adored by the huge audience of Bigg Boss last year:

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi wishes her close friend Raj Singh Arora in the most adorable way!

Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary’s fan page on Instagram posted a series of photos and videos from her birthday. The adorable lady who is known for sexy dance moves turned 28 on Tuesday, September 25.

Take a look at the photos and videos of Sapna Choudhary having fun with her family:

ALSO READ: Karan Johar shares the biggest blockbuster ever featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh

ALSO READ: Sapna Choudhary gets a surprise gift from Hina Khan, details inside

As per sources, the Haryana beauty is all set to make her Bollywood debut. Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal fame was last seen in Superstar. Mahi Panchal’s Superstar starring Sonu Goud and Sapna Choudhary has already garnered 3,743,290 views and 39K. Not just this, Choudhary was seen in Raj Mawar’s Chetak which collected 10,142,446 views.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More