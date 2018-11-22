Sapna Choudhary photos: The Anarkali of Haryana Sapna Choudhary is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming comedy web series titles Chachi Ram Ram. Neelam Attri, Shikha Raghav, Karan Mirza, Jaggs Minor, Joginder Kundu and Soni Attri starrer Chachi Ram Ram is bankrolled by Jyoti Mishra and written by Aamin Barodi.

Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming Hindi project Dosti Ke Side Effects. The stunning lady who is the heart and soul of Haryana, never misses a chance to make her fans go gaga with those sensuous moves and appealing looks. According to the pictures being shared by her end number of fan pages, Choudhary is staying busy these days with the events being held in the country.

But guess what? Despite her busy schedule and shooting of upcoming film Dosti Ke Side Effects, Sapna Choudhary has a surprise for her Haryana fans. The lady who came to limelight for her blockbuster song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kaajal was criticised by people for dancing at events but the lady stood for her rights and has now garnered an immense number of fan following worldwide. Our Haryanvi bombshell is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming show, Chachi Ram Ram. The comedy-drama will star Neelam Attri, Shikha Raghav, Karan Mirza, Jaggs Minor, Joginder Kundu and Soni Attri. Bankrolled by Jyoti Mishra, the comedy web series Chachi Ram Ram is written by Aamin Barodi.

Sapna Choudhary’s fan page took to its Instagram account to share the glimpse of Haryanvi sensation’s upcoming show. On the work front, the Anarkali of Haryana was last seen in Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss 11. Take a look at a series of pictures shared by her fans in which the beauty is seen wearing a stunning green-coloured netted Indian outfit.

