Sapna Choudhary photos: The heart and soul of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary took to her official Instagram account to share her sizzling and power-packed performance from an event that took place in Patna, Bihar. In pastel green suit and bandani dupatta, our beauty simply slayed like a boss in the cwe ring.

Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary never misses a golden opportunity to make her fans go gaga with her killer dance moves and mesmerising expressions. The lady who is currently gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming Hindi project Dosti Ke Side Effects, took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest videos and photos from Patna event. With pink bandani duppata, Sapna simply sizzled like a diva in the pastel green coloured suit.

From Teri Aakhyo Ka Yo Kajal to participating in Salman Khan’s popular and one of the most controversial shows Bigg Boss, the heart and soul of Haryana never makes her fans disappointed. Be it her million views songs or events with the overloaded audience, Choudhary simply knows how to slay like a boss lady. In a recent video shared by her official fan page, Sapna Choudhary is seen entering the CWE ring in order to give her power-packed performance on her chartbusters.

Take a look at the series of videos and photos shared by Sapna Choudhary’s fan page on its official account:

Before her Patna event, Sapna Choudhary was seen shaking a leg on her superhits in Bharoal, Begusarai. The lady is one of the known personalities of Haryana for entertaining her audience with her sensual dance performances at events held in the state.

