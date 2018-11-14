Sapna Choudhary videos: The Anarkali of Haryana is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming Hindi project Dosti Ke Side Effects. Sapna Choudhary who rose to fame after her chartbuster Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kaajal, took to her Instagram handle to share the details about her upcoming event in Karnal.

Sapna Choudhary videos: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming romantic comedy Dosti Ke Side Effects. The film which is scheduled to hit the theatres next year stars Zuber K. Khan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Anju Jadhav. Choudhary who is one of the known personalities of Haryana recently took to her Instagram handle to let her fans know about her upcoming event. The beautiful lady who made her Indian television debut with Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss, last year is all set to surprise her Karnal fans.

Informing her fans about the event, Choudhary said that she is coming to meet the audience of Karnal on November 16. The event is going to be special as not only Sapna Choudhary, The Great Khali fans should get excited as both of them have joined hands for the event. While Khali is one of the known wrestlers of India, Sapna Choudhary has won millions of hearts with her sensuous and sultry moves in events that are organised in Haryana. The lady rose to the fame after her title track Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal. The song was a super hit and have garnered 298 million views on YouTube.

Watch the video to know more details about Sapna Choudhary’s Karnal event:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More