Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary never misses a beautiful opportunity to surprise her fans with stunning photos and sensual videos. The Anarkali of Haryana is always up for a treat! Be it her getting inked post or videos in which she is seen setting the stage on fire. Recently, the beauty who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with upcoming Hindi movie Dosti Ke Side Effects, took to her official Instagram handle to share a sizzling photo in royal blue saree.

Beautifully decked in an Indian outfit, the golden jewellery with subtle makeup is simply complementing her latest outfit. We all know how active our Haryanvi beauty on social media is. From posting her gorgeous pictures to informing her huge fan following about the upcoming event, Sapna Choudhary never disappoints her fans. With over 1.4 million followers on Instagram, Sapna Choudhary’s latest post has garnered 110,250 likes in few hours. That’s not it! The lady also posted a cute story with a kid in which she is seen hugging the boy while they posed for a picture.

Take a look at the beautiful photos shared by Sapna Choudhary on social media:

On the work front, Sapna Choudhary who won our hearts with her mesmerising performance in Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kaajal, is all set to make her acting debut in Bollywood. The lady will also star in Haryanvi daily soap, Chachi Ram Ram. The former Bigg Boss contestant who stays busy with her end number of events, came with a television surprise yesterday i.e. November 23.

