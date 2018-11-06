Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation also known as the anarkali of Haryana looks uber hot in her latest Instagram post. In black cold shoulder top, blue jeans and black long boots, the stunning lady simply slayed like a boss lady in the post. The stunning lady was last seen in Bigg Boss and is all set to entertain her huge fan following with Bollywood movie Dosti Ke Side Effects.

Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation simply slays it like a boss lady in whatever outfit she is given to wear. The gorgeous lady who is also known as the Anarkali of Haryana never misses a golden chance to surprise her fans with her stunning photos and videos. Be it her ethnic best photoshoot or her birthday party pictures in which she looked like a princess in a golden gown, the lady looks beautiful as always. Teri Ankhon Ka Yo Kajal dancer took to her official Instagram handle to share her recent photos while getting a tattoo done.

She even shared a picture in which she is seen wearing a cold should black top, blue jeans and black coloured long boots seems like the lady is already in the winter mood. In the post, Choudhary wrote, “A little bit of swag, a little bit of me!” Sapna Choudhary’s fan page also posted a video of the lady having fun with her family and friends in the car after the show. Well, the gorgeous diva who was last seen in Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss, is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming Bollywood thriller Dosti Ke Side Effects.

Take a look at the stunning photos and fulfilled videos shared by Sapna Choudhary on her social media handle:

