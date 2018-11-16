Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary took to her official Instagram handle to share her winter-ready video. In a yellow coloured pullover, Sapna Choudhary looked cute as she gets to ready to entertain her huge fan following in Patna, Bihar.

Sapna Choudhary photos: The heart and soul of the entertainment world in Haryana, Sapna Choudhary never misses a chance to make her fans go gaga with her killer or sensual moves. From Teri Aakhyo Ka Yo Kajal to bagging a Bollywood film, the stunning lady was last seen in Salman Khan’s popular and one of the most controversial shows Bigg Boss. Sapna Choudhary is currently busy enjoying the shoot of her upcoming movie Dosti Ke Side Effects that is likely to hit the theatres next year, worldwide.

The Anarkali of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary makes sure her fans are engaged and aware of her day-to-day routines and events. Sapna Choudhary treats her fans with her sexy and adorable pictures and videos on social media. In a recent video, Chetak star Sapna Choudhary took to her official Instagram handle to share her cute winter ready video in a yellow sweater. In all smiles, Choudhary was seen happy as she was travelling in Patna. The stunning lady is in Patna, Bihar to for an event that will take place today i.e. November 16.

The sexy diva of Haryana is often seen uploading her fun-filled videos and photos on social media. Recently, a picture in which Choudhary was seen wearing a netted white coloured top with a black pant. We know how gracefully she carries whatever she wears. Be it an ethnic outfit or western, Sapna Choudhary simply slayed in whatever she wears. Take a look at the stunning photos of Sapna Choudhary that will surely make your day.

