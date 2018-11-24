Sapna Choudhary photos: The heart and soul of Haryana is all set to make her hit the dance floor as her upcoming song Mera Chand 2 will be out soon. Sapna. The Haryanvi sensation will be making her Bollywood debut with Hadi Ali Abrar's upcoming project Dosti Ke Side Effects by the end of this year.

Sapna Choudhary photos: The Anarkali of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary is one of the most loved Indian dance performers. Known for her curvy dance moves on Haryanvi songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kaajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Chetak and Mera Chand, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Hadi Ali Abrar’s upcoming project Dosti Ke Side Effects. The lady who made her television debut with Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss, will also star in Haryanvi comedy-drama Chachi Ram Ram.

She is not only famous in the entertainment industry but has also become one of the most famous celebrities of the photo-sharing app. Haryanvi sensation is quite active on social media and makes sure her fans are well treated when it comes to surprises that are related to her upcoming projects or events. With over 1.4 million followers on Instagram, Sapna Choudhary is one of those entertainers who set the Internet on fire with alluring photos and adorable videos. Recently, a photo of Choudhary shaking a leg with her co-star for the upcoming song Mera Chand 2 went viral on social media which has so garnered thousands of likes.

Well, that’s not it! Sapna Choudhary’s fan page took to their Instagram account to share another photo of the heart and soul of Haryana. In the picture, Sapna Choudhary is seen in all smiles as she posed for a picture. Red dress and subtle makeup is all what makes her look more beautiful in the photos. Take a look at the series of pictures shared by Sapna Choudhary’s fan page from her Mera Chand 2 sets.

