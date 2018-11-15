Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation took to her Instagram handle to inform her fans that she is coming to Mumbai to entertain her huge following. The Anarkali of Haryana will be performing at an event tomorrow i.e. November 16 in Karnal. The lady will be performing with The Great Khali.

Sapna Choudhary photos: Heart and soul of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary is known for her sexy and sultry moves on the dance floor. With a curvaceous body, Choudhary is all set to entertain her huge fan following with her first Bollywood movie Dosti Ke Side Effects starring Zuber Khan, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Anju Jadhav and Vikrant Anand that is likely to hit the theatres on December. The Anarkali Of Haryana’s fan page took to its official Instagram handle to share her latest teasy video.

In the white netted top, Sapna Choudhary is seen teasing her fans as she en route Begusarai for an event. Not just that, another video of Sapna Choudhary interacting with her huge fan following in Mumbai went viral on social media. In pastel blue suit with golden embroidery, the stunning lady was seen asking how many people are there from Haryana. She encouraged the audience to sit and watch the show instead of creating a ruckus. The lady was in her total Haryanvi avatar and infact interacted in her mother tongue.

Take a look at the stunning videos of Sapna Choudhary that were shared by her fan page:

Well, the beautiful diva of Haryana who was last seen in Bigg Boss 11 is all set to entertain her huge audience to Karnal. In a video, Sapna informed her fans that she will be coming to Karnal in order to attend a show with The Great Khali on November 16.

