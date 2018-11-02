Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation took to her official Instagram handle to share an adorable selfie of her with Hina Khan. With a sweet post, the hottie chose to thank Komolika of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The Anarkali of Haryana will be seen entertaining her huge fan following with the upcoming Bollywood movie Dosti Ke Side effects.

Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming Bollywood film Dosti Ke Side effects starring Zuber Khan, Vikrant Anand and Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Anju Jadhav. The hot lady Sapna Choudhary is known as the Anarkali of Haryana, the former Bigg Boss contestant took to her official Instagram handle to share her adorable photo with Hina Khan. The hottie in her post wrote that Hina Khan taught her the importance of friendship.

In a floral photo, Sapna Choudhary is seen in all smiles as Hina Khan poses behind the Haryanvi beauty. Well, both look beautiful without makeup in the photo that garnered over 153,873 likes within hours. Both the stunning ladies were seen having fun in one of the most controversial shows of Colors’ i.e. Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan. Not just that, Sapna Choudhary was seen entertaining the current Bigg Boss 12 contestant. She was in the house to celebrate the Diwali festival with BB contestants.

The Haryanvi sensation took to her official Instagram handle to share the first poster of her Bollywood debut movie, Dosti Ke Side Effects. The film that is helmed by Hadi Ali Abar, and produced by Joel Daniel, Dosti Ke Side Effects stars Zuber Khan, Vikrant Anand and Anju Jadhav of Kasuti Zindagi Kay.

