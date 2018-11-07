Sapna Choudhary photos: The Anarkali of Haryana wants her huge fan following to read a message that she got inked. Well, the stunning lady took to her official Instagram handle to wish happy Diwali 2018 to her fans in a sweet way by posting her photo of herself in black cold shoulder top. Take a look at the photo and make sure you read her post.

Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation known for her killer dance moves is all set to make her Bollywood debut with upcoming project Dosti Ke Side Effects starring Zuber K Khan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Anju Jadhav. The stunning lady who is all busy shooting for the film is often seen having fun on the sets of Dosti Ke Side Effects with her co-stars in the videos and photos shared by her fan clubs. The lady who simply slays in whatever she wears has a surprise for her fans. The lady who came to limelight after Teri Ankhon Ka Yo Kajal song went viral on social media wants her huge fan following to read a message.

The stunning diva who is also known as the Anarkali of Haryana took to her official Instagram handle to share her picture in which is showing off her new tattoo. Well, the Chetak actor got “Desi Queen” inked on her back. Excited about the tattoo, Sapna Choudhary looked in no pain as she posed for the picture. We all know that that the former Bigg Boss contestant is brave enough and have garnered all the praise and love from people after witnessing a lot of shocking incidence in her life. In the meanwhile, take a look at the stunning photos that were shared by the beauty on her official Instagram account yesterday i.e. November 6.

This is not it, a cute video of her having fun at the sets of Dosti Ke Side Effects with her co-worker was shared by her fan page on Instagram yesterday i.e. November 6. With Sanpchat cat filter, Sapna Choudhary as always looked cute and adorable in the videos.

Take a look at the video:

