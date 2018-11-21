Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary who is also known as the Anarkali of Haryana, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects, The lady was recently seen having fun with her co-stars at a wedding. In a green netted outfit, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kaajal star looked beautiful as she posed for a picture.

Sapna Choudhary photos: Former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary is a perfect example of beauty with brain. The lady who simply slays in whatever she wears, recently took to Instagram to share her stunning photos from a marriage she attended. From gorgeous black coloured gown to ethnic wear, Sapna Choudhary never misses a golden opportunity to make her fans go gaga with her killer looks. In series of photos uploaded by her fan pages, Sapna Choudhary looks beautiful as always.

In a green netted lehenga with golden border, Sapna Choudhary who is also known as the Anarkali of Haryana simply donned the outfit with golden jewellery and a beautiful red rose in her bun. Well, that’s not it! The stunning diva was also seen showing off her recently got inked tattoo which says, Desi Queen. The gorgeous lady who is currently busy shooting for her Bollywood debut film Dosti Ke Side Effects, was spotted having fun with her co-star at the wedding.

Take a look at the stunning pictures of Haryanvi sensation that were shared by her huge fan following on social media.

Talking about the journey in the entertainment industry so far, Sapna Choudhary came to limelight with her sexy and sensual moves with her superhit chartbuster Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kaajal which made her Haryanvi fall in love with her. The lady who is known for her simplicity and mesmerising dance moves in songs and events made her Indian television debut with Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss were the lady received an immense number of praises from the audience.

